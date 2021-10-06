This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Net
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Philadelphia Eagles partner Genius Sports to drive fan engagement

6th October 2021 8:51 am GMT
Playtech

The Philadelphia Eagles have partnered with Genius Sports to provide sports betting odds and data to fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

The new partnership leverages Genius Sports’ designation as the NFL's exclusive distributor of real-time play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data and official sports betting data to help drive fan engagement at the Philadelphia Eagles’ stadium.

The data will feature on branded screens within sports betting lounges to deliver new levels of insight to Eagles fans through real-time betting odds, league-wide scores and individual player statistics.

Eagles fans will also gain access to unique betting offers from the team’s sportsbook partners via QR codes that will be displayed on screens before and during games.

“Tapping into and utilizing Genius Sports’ cutting-edge technology at Lincoln Financial Field will contribute to the world-class experience that we always seek to provide our fans on game day,” said Catherine Carlson, senior vice president of Revenue and Strategy at Philadelphia Eagles.

“We would like to thank Genius Sports for leveraging their industry-leading data platform in this way and for driving innovation that is creating a more enhanced game experience for fans everywhere.”

Josh Linforth, managing director of Media & Engagement at Genius Sports, said: “Providing new and innovative platforms for teams to engage with legalized sports betting is a fundamental part of our NFL partnership.

“We’re very proud to be working with the Philadelphia Eagles, activating their in-stadia partnerships through official data, real-time odds and offers as well as league-wide scores.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.96 per cent lower at $16.99 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Genius Sports NFL Pennsylvania Philadelphia Eagles Sports Betting Sports Data United States
Related Articles

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Genius Sports signs US sports data deal with Hard Rock

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Genius Sports granted Connecticut supplier licence

Genius Sports expands Entain deal to include NFL product suite

Genius Sports seals Golden Nugget Online Gaming data and trading deal

Sportradar ushers in new era as a public company

Genius Sports brings in Ian Wray to lead global soccer business

Barstool Sportsbook partners Genius Sports

Genius Sports secures Arizona license approval

WynnBET and SI Sportsbook agree Genius Sports data deals

Genius Sports doubles revenue but Q2 loss soars to $464.2m

Genius Sports agrees sports data partnership with Caesars

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

DraftKings and BetMGM first to go online in Wyoming

NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt