Philadelphia Eagles partner Genius Sports to drive fan engagement

The Philadelphia Eagles have partnered with Genius Sports to provide sports betting odds and data to fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

The new partnership leverages Genius Sports’ designation as the NFL's exclusive distributor of real-time play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data and official sports betting data to help drive fan engagement at the Philadelphia Eagles’ stadium.

The data will feature on branded screens within sports betting lounges to deliver new levels of insight to Eagles fans through real-time betting odds, league-wide scores and individual player statistics.

Eagles fans will also gain access to unique betting offers from the team’s sportsbook partners via QR codes that will be displayed on screens before and during games.

“Tapping into and utilizing Genius Sports’ cutting-edge technology at Lincoln Financial Field will contribute to the world-class experience that we always seek to provide our fans on game day,” said Catherine Carlson, senior vice president of Revenue and Strategy at Philadelphia Eagles.

“We would like to thank Genius Sports for leveraging their industry-leading data platform in this way and for driving innovation that is creating a more enhanced game experience for fans everywhere.”

Josh Linforth, managing director of Media & Engagement at Genius Sports, said: “Providing new and innovative platforms for teams to engage with legalized sports betting is a fundamental part of our NFL partnership.

“We’re very proud to be working with the Philadelphia Eagles, activating their in-stadia partnerships through official data, real-time odds and offers as well as league-wide scores.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.96 per cent lower at $16.99 per share in New York Tuesday.