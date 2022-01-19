Snabbis goes live with Fast Track CRM

Swedish casino operator Snabbis has signed up to Fast Track's iGaming player engagement platform.

The Gothenburg based operator holds Swedish and Maltese licences and offers online casino games and sports betting.

By partnering with Fast Track, Snabbis gains access to a CRM platform that has been specifically built to enable iGaming operators to manage all of their communications and rewards from a single solution, and to automate large portions of their engagements using real-time data.

“We at Snabbis.com are very happy with our collaboration with Fast Track,” said Snabbis director Jan Majlöv. “They are very professional and we can reach out to our customers in a completely different way than before. We highly recommend Fast Track and their unique and innovative way of working in the online casino business.”

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén added: “We enjoy working with operators who are open to working in new ways in order to deliver the best experience for their players. We are already seeing Snabbis create and experiment with new engagements in our platform and can’t wait to see how they continue.”