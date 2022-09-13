Rivalo chooses Fast Track as CRM partner

Colombian gaming operator Rivalo has partnered with Malta-based CRM specialist Fast Track to enhance its customer relationships.

Rivalo has been active in sports betting and iGaming in Latin America for the last seven years and has now selected Fast Track to provide player engagement automation and personalisation solutions to drive further growth.

“We selected Fast Track as our CRM partner as they are continually pushing the boundaries when it comes to player engagement,” said Rivalo director Neil Simpson. “It’s an area that should always be your no.1 focus, looking after your own players that you have spent money to acquire. Aligning with Fast Track will only enhance the player experience for our players at Rivalo even further.”

Dan Morrison, head of commercial at Fast Track, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Rivalo and exploring how we can support their continued growth in both new and established markets. The team has a reputation for being forward-thinking and open to exploring innovative solutions which makes them very exciting to work with.”