Betika partners Fast Track to drive retention in Africa

Kenya-based sports betting operator Betika has partnered with Fast Track to strengthen player engagement and retention across its operations in Africa.

Fast Track will deliver an automated CRM solution that will enable Betika to set up multi-channel automations and create precise targeting for retention campaigns using Fast Track’s built-in segmentation model.

“We’re delighted to find a solid CRM partner in Fast Track,” said Johaar Bassier, Global CRM manager at Betika. “Betika has player experience at the core of its values and working with Fast Track will assist us in developing this.”

Betika currently offers online gaming and sports betting in Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria, with Kenya representing its largest market, where it is licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya.

“Betika’s specialised experience in Kenya and other African markets makes them an exciting operator to work with,” said Simon Lidzén, co-founder and CEO of Fast Track. “They have big plans for how automated CRM will change their player engagement and we are happy they have chosen us to support them in this next phase of their journey.”