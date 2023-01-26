This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Fast Track enhances CRM iGaming platform with Greco integration

26th January 2023 1:21 pm GMT

Malta-based CRM specialist Fast Track is looking to further improve player segmentation and bring efficiency to operators through an integration with gameplay risk management platform Greco.

The integration enables Fast Track partners to utilise Greco to facilitate behavioural risk-based segmentation, automating player communications that can deter players at the first sign of dubious behaviour.

“This integration marks an important milestone in our long-term strategic partnership with Fast Track," said Greco CEO and co-founder Ozric Vondervelden. “We believe that operators make sub-optimal decisions all the time. This is due to poor financial and behavioural analytics. Greco's goal is to determine the behavioural risk and theoretical value of every player, under every circumstance.

“These metrics have the power to reshape everything; player segmentation, bonus abuse management, player rewards, affiliate payout calculations and player lifetime value modelling. This integration provides our joint partners with a seamless process for acting on our insights.”

Fast Track CEO and co-founder Simon Lidzén said: “We have been following the development of the platform very closely and are extremely pleased to be able to offer Greco's Gameplay Risk Engine to our partners.

“Our partners can now put gameplay analysis and player risk management on auto-pilot.”

