Gaming Intelligence
Enteractive partners Fast Track for player engagement

14th April 2023 7:57 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Fast Track has signed a new personalised marketing and player engagement partnership with Enteractive.

Partnering with Fast Track CRM will enable the operator to use real-time on-site engagement to communicate with online players, and to leverage rich data to personalise player experience. 

"We are thrilled to partner with Enteractive and integrate our innovative technologies to provide a comprehensive solution for the iGaming industry,” said Fast Track chief marketing officer Luis Sangiovanni. "This strategic partnership will help operators create personalised experiences for their players, driving loyalty and ultimately increasing player value".

Enteractive chief business officer Andrew Foster added: "Our collaboration with Fast Track represents a significant step forward in the development of player retention. 

"By integrating our (Re)Activation Cloud with Fast Track's CRM platform, we can provide operators with an exceptional level of insight and control over their customer relationships, enabling them to build lasting connections with their players whilst ensuring responsible gaming."

CRM Enteractive Fast Track iGaming Sports Betting
