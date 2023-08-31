This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

iGaming Platform selects Fast Track as CRM partner

31st August 2023 6:20 pm GMT
Malta-based CRM specialist Fast Track has agreed a deal to provide player engagement and personalised marketing solutions to iGaming Platform (iGP).

The agreement will see Fast Track deliver real-time data and player insights to iGP’s partners, enabling operators to roll out personalised marketing campaigns for players.

“We are absolutely delighted to have signed a deal to utilise Fast Track’s market-leading CRM tools,” said iGP chief operations officer Matthew Calascione. “These will empower iGP to leverage extended segmentation capabilities and see our customers significantly increase engagement among players, a vital necessity for operators.

“We look forward to working with Fast Track and growing alongside them in the coming months and years, for what we hope will be a long and fruitful relationship.”

Luis Sangiovanni, chief marketing officer at Fast Track, commented: “Fast Track CRM and iGaming Platform form the perfect partnership, bringing together the best of both worlds. 

“Fast-Track's leading technology ensures seamless customer interactions and personalised experiences, while IGP's cutting-edge platform offers a superior gaming experience. This collaboration redefines the way we engage with players and sets new industry standards.”

