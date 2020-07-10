Denver Broncos sign up BetMGM as latest sports betting partner

Roar Digital's BetMGM brand has been named as an official sports betting partner of the Denver Broncos.

Following in the footsteps of FanDuel and Betfred, the multi-year agreement will allow BetMGM to benefit from in-stadium promotions and signage, and the development of a new BetMGM lounge at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

BetMGM will also offer a free-to-play mobile game on the official Broncos mobile app, giving fans the opportunity to test their sports prediction skills and win prizes, including trips to MGM Resorts properties nationwide.

“This partnership with the Broncos allows us to showcase not only a premier BetMGM sports betting and gaming platform, but also the world-class entertainment experiences delivered by MGM Resorts,” said BetMGM chief marketing officer Matt Prevost.

“We're excited to bring both of these to Broncos fans at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium and across the country, while offering BetMGM users new ways to engage with their favorite football team.”

Denver Broncos chief commercial officer Mac Freeman commented: “When we began the process of identifying potential partners in this category, our goal was to provide Broncos fans with unique ways to engage with sports betting.

“Together with BetMGM, we can now offer our fans and M life Rewards members in Colorado new opportunities such as in-stadium gaming lounge, VIP travel packages to MGM Resorts around the country and a free-to-play game through our mobile app.”

BetMGM recently went live in Colorado in partnership with the Midnight Rose Hotel and Casino.

Shares in MGM Resort International (NSQ:MGM) closed down 1.84 per cent at $16.00 per share in New York Thursday, while shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading up by 0.38 per cent at 838.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.