Betfred signs as an official partner of the Denver Broncos

Betfred USA Sports has unveiled a multi-year partnership with the NFL’s Denver Broncos as it prepares for the launch of its new retail sportsbook in Colorado.

This will see Betfred open a sports betting lounge outside the Empower Field at Mile High stadium, and also gain access to in-stadium signage and other marketing opportunities.

Betfred becomes the second sports betting partner for the Broncos, alongside Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel.

“We're extremely proud of our partnership with Saratoga and are excited to be part of the rich gaming community in Black Hawk,” said Betfred USA Sports chief operating officer Bryan Bennett. “We knew we needed to be aggressive upon entering the Colorado market with a Vegas-quality sportsbook and a sponsorship agreement with the Denver Broncos, one of the premier franchises in US sports. We look forward to launching our online platform right before football season.”

Following an agreement earlier this year, Betfred is expected to open its new retail sportsbook at Saratoga Casino in Black Hawk later today, coinciding with the reopening of the casino after a three-month hiatus due to COVID-19.

“Betfred's combination of a physical sportsbook at Saratoga Casino, extensive retail offerings in Europe and an upcoming online offering make them an organization we think Broncos fans will enjoy engaging with,” said Broncos chief commercial officer Mac Freeman. “They are relatively new to Colorado and are enthusiastic to be a part of gameday at Empower Field at Mile High.

“Through a tailgate activation featuring a gaming lounge adjacent to Sports Legends Mall, we will be able to provide our fans with a new and exciting onsite experience at our stadium.”

Saratoga Casino Black Hawk vice president of business development Sam Gerrity added: “We could not be happier with our partnership with Betfred and its decades of retail and online sports betting experience.

“Saratoga strives to deliver a premium guest experience, and we believe the Betfred sportsbook continues to build on that promise."