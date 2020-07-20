Betsson seals first football sponsorship deal with UD Ibiza

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson has been unveiled as the new sponsor of Spanish third division football club UD Ibiza.

Marking the operator’s first football sponsorship deal, the deal will see Betsson’s logo feature on the shirt sleeves of all first team matchday shirts in Spain’s Segunda Division B, with the operator also gaining access to a range of UD Ibiza brand assets for the 2020/21 season.

“We are two brands with great potential and that is why we have decided to unite,” said Betsson Spain managing director David Plumi. “Ibiza is a club that has been working very well and we hope that they can soon make the leap. The Ibiza brand is very powerful worldwide and with this alliance we are sponsoring the coolest club in the world.

“Betsson bets on play as a form of leisure, always referring to responsible consumption. We want our clients to come to our platform to have a good time, playing in a recreational way.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.13 per cent higher at SEK75.00 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.