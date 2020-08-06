This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

W88 signs Crystal Palace shirt sponsorship deal

6th August 2020 8:14 am GMT
Football

Asia-facing betting and gaming operator W88 has signed a new one-year shirt sponsorship deal with English Premier League football club Crystal Palace.

W88 will serve as the club's shirt sponsor for the 2020/21 season, which begins in September, with the operator’s logo featuring on the front of the club’s adult home, away and third shirts.

“We are delighted to welcome W88 as a new principal partner and shirt sponsor for the 2020/21 season,” said Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish. “As the club begins a record eighth successive season in the Premier League, the most-watched league in the world, our international fanbase continues to grow.

“We share a common ambition to further extend our international footprint and we look forward to working in partnership with W88.”

W88 business development manager Hilly Ehrlich commented: “We are delighted to be working with Crystal Palace, a club with a rich history in south London spanning more than a century.

“Apart from working closely with the club's management and players, we are also excited and looking forward to engaging with Palace fans, both in England and around the world, for a successful partnership. W88 has a global footprint and is a brand which represents integrity, trust and excellence.”

Related Tags
Crystal Palace English Premier League Football Sponsorship Sports Betting W88
Related Articles

Aston Villa signs up BR88 as first official sleeve partner

W88 secures Leicester City online betting partnership

Can KenoLinka be the next exciting innovation in lottery?

Evolution Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games