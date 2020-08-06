W88 signs Crystal Palace shirt sponsorship deal

Asia-facing betting and gaming operator W88 has signed a new one-year shirt sponsorship deal with English Premier League football club Crystal Palace.

W88 will serve as the club's shirt sponsor for the 2020/21 season, which begins in September, with the operator’s logo featuring on the front of the club’s adult home, away and third shirts.

“We are delighted to welcome W88 as a new principal partner and shirt sponsor for the 2020/21 season,” said Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish. “As the club begins a record eighth successive season in the Premier League, the most-watched league in the world, our international fanbase continues to grow.

“We share a common ambition to further extend our international footprint and we look forward to working in partnership with W88.”

W88 business development manager Hilly Ehrlich commented: “We are delighted to be working with Crystal Palace, a club with a rich history in south London spanning more than a century.

“Apart from working closely with the club's management and players, we are also excited and looking forward to engaging with Palace fans, both in England and around the world, for a successful partnership. W88 has a global footprint and is a brand which represents integrity, trust and excellence.”