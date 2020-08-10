FDJ extends sponsorship of Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais

Paris-listed gaming and lottery operator La Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) has extended its sponsorship of French Ligue 1 football clubs Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais.

The new sponsorship agreements will run until the end of the 2021/22 season, giving FDJ’s sports betting brand ParionsSport prominent visibility at the clubs’ stadiums, as well as new betting points at Olympique Lyonnais’ Groupama Stadium.

The ParionsSport logo will also feature on the right shoulder of Olympique de Marseille jerseys in all league matches.

ParionsSport has served as a sponsor of the two clubs since 2018.

Stéphane Pallez, chief executive of FDJ, commented: “FDJ renews its commitment to Olympique Lyonnais for the next two seasons. Our relationship with the club already has a great history. I am delighted that this relationship will continue and allow ParionsSport, the sports betting brand of FDJ, to maintain a real proximity with Lyon supporters and with a major French club.”

“I welcome the continuation, for the next two seasons, of our commitment to Olympique de Marseille, one of the leading clubs in French and European football,” added Pallez. “FDJ has long been involved in the world of sport and with its players. It is also a great opportunity for ParionsSport to meet a large audience of fans.”

Jacques Henri-Eyraud, president of Olympique de Marseille, said: “We are very happy to renew and accentuate our collaboration with FDJ via its ParionsSport brand, whose logo will now be present on the Olympique de Marseille jersey. This extension and strengthening of our partnership is a strong sign in the current economic context, a guarantee of the quality of the relationship that we have been able to build over the past two years.”

Jean-Michel Aulas, president of OL Groupe, added: “As part of the continued collaboration between our two brands that began in 2016 at Groupama Stadium, we are developing innovative partnerships with the establishment of physical ParionsSport points of sale in lounges and stadium spaces, as well as digital activation systems, notably with the Groupama Stadium mobile application.”

Shares in La Francaise des Jeux SA (EPA:FDJ) were trading 0.83 per cent higher at €31.53 per share in Paris early Monday morning.