This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Winamax agrees three-season sponsorship of RC Strasbourg Alsace

10th August 2020 9:24 am GMT
Winamax RC Strasbourg

French online gaming operator Winamax has agreed a three-season sponsorship deal with Ligue 1 football club RC Strasbourg Alsace.

The sponsorship deal will see the Winamax logo appear on the front of RC Strasbourg Alsace’s away shirts and on the back of home shirts, with the operator also gaining prominent branding at the Meinau Stadium.

The company will also provide exclusive offers throughout the season to the club’s poker and sports betting fans.

“This is a large-scale partnership that we are signing with Winamax and we are very proud to succeed with the leading site for poker and sports betting in France. The finalization of this partnership illustrates the evolution of our ecosystem and responds to our challenges of presence and engagement in the digital sphere. We also share with Winamax the desire to make Racing fans live their passion more intensely, especially on social media.

“The club welcomes Winamax to Racing and is very happy to welcome them as Main Sponsor alongside Adidas, ES and Hager.”

Winamax chairman and CEO Alexandre Roos commented: “It is a great privilege for Christophe Schaming (co-founder) and I to enter into this partnership with Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace. Being both Alsatians, this club represents our roots and reminds us of great moments of joy and emotion.”

Related Tags
Football France Ligue 1 Sponsorship Winamax
Related Articles

Gaming Intelligence Poker Operator of the Year – PokerStars

Presenting the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020 shortlist

Poland continues to expand iGaming blacklist with 284 new additions

French regulator approves PMU and GVC to launch cross-border poker

ARJEL approves Betclic Everest and Kindred for poker liquidity sharing

Winamax secures ARJEL approval for cross-border poker tables

New Jersey gets ready for sports betting

Feature: New Jersey gets ready for sports betting

Liquidity deal inspires 888, Playtech and Winamax to renew poker push

Feature: Liquidity deal inspires 888, Playtech and Winamax to renew poker push

Winamax signs sponsorship deal with French Ligue 1 club Angers SCO

Winamax strengthens betting offering with Perform’s Watch&Bet

France expands online poker market with new game variants

Feature: Keeping the faith in social poker

Keeping the faith in social poker

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games