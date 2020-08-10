Winamax agrees three-season sponsorship of RC Strasbourg Alsace

French online gaming operator Winamax has agreed a three-season sponsorship deal with Ligue 1 football club RC Strasbourg Alsace.

The sponsorship deal will see the Winamax logo appear on the front of RC Strasbourg Alsace’s away shirts and on the back of home shirts, with the operator also gaining prominent branding at the Meinau Stadium.

The company will also provide exclusive offers throughout the season to the club’s poker and sports betting fans.

“This is a large-scale partnership that we are signing with Winamax and we are very proud to succeed with the leading site for poker and sports betting in France. The finalization of this partnership illustrates the evolution of our ecosystem and responds to our challenges of presence and engagement in the digital sphere. We also share with Winamax the desire to make Racing fans live their passion more intensely, especially on social media.

“The club welcomes Winamax to Racing and is very happy to welcome them as Main Sponsor alongside Adidas, ES and Hager.”

Winamax chairman and CEO Alexandre Roos commented: “It is a great privilege for Christophe Schaming (co-founder) and I to enter into this partnership with Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace. Being both Alsatians, this club represents our roots and reminds us of great moments of joy and emotion.”