This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Betway signs as official sponsor of Real Betis Balompié

11th August 2020 8:47 am GMT

Online betting and gaming operator Betway has agreed a two year deal to serve as the official shirt sponsor of Spanish top-tier football club Real Betis Balompié.

The sponsorship agreement will see the Betway logo appear on Real Betis shirts from the start of the 2020-21 La Liga season, with the company also benefiting from perimeter advertising and image and media rights.

“Real Betis play in one of the most popular leagues in the world, where we already have a tremendous presence. We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with one of the established clubs with a great history,” said Betway chief executive Anthony Werkman. “We look forward to showcasing Betway to their fans and the people of Seville.”

Ramón Alarcón, general director of business at Real Betis Balompié, commented: “At Real Betis we have been working in the digital environment for many years to increase the value of our advertising assets.

“This sponsorship agreement, which is the most important quantitatively in our history, recognises this work, for which we are proud. In addition, the agreement comes with a leading company in the sector, with scrupulous compliance with current regulations.”

Related Tags
Betway Football La Liga Real Betis Balompié Spain Sponsorship
Related Articles

Betway named headline sponsor of cricket in South Africa

GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

Bidluck receives licence approval in Portugal

Swedish court upholds regulatory rulings on gambling bonuses

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

Betway sponsors DreamHack Masters Spring online tournament

Seven more CEOs sign petition to change Swedish casino deposit limits

Golden Race agrees virtual sports deals with Betway and Singular

Gambling Commission directs £9m to boost UK problem gambling support services

Stanleybet appoints new head of technology for B2B division

Digitain appoints Martin Clarke as director of product management

Microgaming closes bingo network

Betway to pay £11.6m for inadequate AML and social responsibility controls

Betway approved for iGaming launch in Portugal

Scout Gaming to launch fantasy sports in Namibia with Allbet

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games