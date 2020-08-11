Betway signs as official sponsor of Real Betis Balompié

Online betting and gaming operator Betway has agreed a two year deal to serve as the official shirt sponsor of Spanish top-tier football club Real Betis Balompié.

The sponsorship agreement will see the Betway logo appear on Real Betis shirts from the start of the 2020-21 La Liga season, with the company also benefiting from perimeter advertising and image and media rights.

“Real Betis play in one of the most popular leagues in the world, where we already have a tremendous presence. We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with one of the established clubs with a great history,” said Betway chief executive Anthony Werkman. “We look forward to showcasing Betway to their fans and the people of Seville.”

Ramón Alarcón, general director of business at Real Betis Balompié, commented: “At Real Betis we have been working in the digital environment for many years to increase the value of our advertising assets.

“This sponsorship agreement, which is the most important quantitatively in our history, recognises this work, for which we are proud. In addition, the agreement comes with a leading company in the sector, with scrupulous compliance with current regulations.”