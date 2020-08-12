This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Leeds United signs record shirt sponsorship deal with SBOTOP

12th August 2020 10:02 am GMT

Newly promoted English Premier League football club Leeds United has signed the largest commercial deal in its history through a sponsorship agreement with Celton Manx’s new sports betting brand SBOTOP.

The multi-year partnership will see SBOTOP serve as a principal sponsor of the club, with its logo to feature on the front of the clubs’ shirts and official training kit from the start of the 2020/21 season next month.

SBOTOP is a new brand from Isle of Man-based Celton Manx, which previously operated the Asian-facing SBOBET brand, and replaces Kindred Group's 32Red as Leeds United sponsor.

“Today’s announcement with SBOTOP represents a landmark day for Leeds United’s commercial strategy as we attract new global brands to our official partners programme,” said Leeds United executive director Paul Bell. “We have been in discussions with Bill Mummery and his team at SBOTOP/Celton Manx for some time, looking at various ways to work together and I’ve been very impressed by their experience and the proactive way in which they have looked to engage with the club.

“Now that we have returned to the Premier League, we are in a position to work with SBOTOP on a truly global platform as we both look to achieve our goals.”

Celton Manx and SBOTOP executive director Bill Mummery added: “We are thrilled to enter into a relationship with Leeds United, a club with rich heritage and an enormous fan base.

“We have experience of working in the Premier League and this strategic partnership allows us to work closely with the club as they enter into this next phase of their history, back in the top flight. These are exciting times for all concerned and we can’t wait to get started.”

Related Tags
Celton Manx English Premier League Leeds United SBOTOP Sponsorship
Related Articles

Kindred extends responsible gambling commitments in the UK

English Football League player suspended for betting rules breach

32Red extends shirt sponsorship deal with Leeds United

The Stars Group appoints Robin Chhabra as FOX Bet CEO

Lotteriinspektionen approves 26 more licensees to launch in Sweden

Sun Bets to sponsor Sutton United for FA Cup clash with Arsenal

32Red signs new shirt sponsorship agreement with Leeds United FC

Titanbet partners Matchroom to sponsor Warrington WBC bout

Coral joins forces with Leeds United FC in latest football partnership

Sky hires Facebook EMEA games manager as head of social

Sky Bet signs English Football League title sponsorship

Sky Bet signs first football betting partnership with Leeds United

Feature: Premier deals

Sportingbet seals gaming partnership with Tottenham Hotspur FC

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games