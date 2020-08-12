Leeds United signs record shirt sponsorship deal with SBOTOP

Newly promoted English Premier League football club Leeds United has signed the largest commercial deal in its history through a sponsorship agreement with Celton Manx’s new sports betting brand SBOTOP.

The multi-year partnership will see SBOTOP serve as a principal sponsor of the club, with its logo to feature on the front of the clubs’ shirts and official training kit from the start of the 2020/21 season next month.

SBOTOP is a new brand from Isle of Man-based Celton Manx, which previously operated the Asian-facing SBOBET brand, and replaces Kindred Group's 32Red as Leeds United sponsor.

“Today’s announcement with SBOTOP represents a landmark day for Leeds United’s commercial strategy as we attract new global brands to our official partners programme,” said Leeds United executive director Paul Bell. “We have been in discussions with Bill Mummery and his team at SBOTOP/Celton Manx for some time, looking at various ways to work together and I’ve been very impressed by their experience and the proactive way in which they have looked to engage with the club.

“Now that we have returned to the Premier League, we are in a position to work with SBOTOP on a truly global platform as we both look to achieve our goals.”

Celton Manx and SBOTOP executive director Bill Mummery added: “We are thrilled to enter into a relationship with Leeds United, a club with rich heritage and an enormous fan base.

“We have experience of working in the Premier League and this strategic partnership allows us to work closely with the club as they enter into this next phase of their history, back in the top flight. These are exciting times for all concerned and we can’t wait to get started.”