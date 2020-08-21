This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

MansionBet named as new Bristol City shirt sponsor

21st August 2020 7:49 am GMT

Gibraltar-based online sports betting operator MansionBet has signed a new shirt sponsorship deal with English Championship football club Bristol City.

MansionBet will serve as as Bristol City’s principal partner and official betting partner for the upcoming 2020/21 season, having previously sponsored the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth.

“Sponsorship of a Championship team shows our continued focus and support of the UK market,” said Mansion head of integrated marketing Dana Bocker. “Bristol City’s proud history within the English league and their growth over the last couple of years makes this an appealing partnership.

“We’re looking forward to collaborating with the club to engage with fans over the coming season and increasing our awareness locally.”

Bristol Sport Group head of commercial, Caroline Herbert, commented: “We are delighted to be in partnership with MansionBet and to welcome them to our Bristol City fan base and Bristol Sport group. With more than a decade of industry experience and a long tradition of sport sponsorship, they bring a huge amount of expertise and creativity to this partnership.”

