Sportsbet.io agrees one-year shirt sponsorship with Southampton FC

Coingaming Group’s Sportsbet.io brand has signed a one-year shirt sponsorship deal with English Premier League football club Southampton.

The operator will serve as main club partner and front-of-shirt sponsor for the upcoming 2020/21 season, replacing China-based sports company LD Sports.

The club said that it had endeavoured to secure confirmation that LD Sports was still an appropriate and viable partner for the club, but had been left with no alternative other than to end the partnership with immediate effect.

The Sportsbet.io brand will feature on the front of the first-team and Under-23 shirts, having stepped in at short notice to help support the club ahead of the new season.

“We are delighted to welcome Sportsbet.io as main club partner,” said Southampton FC chief commercial officer David Thomas. “Sportsbet.io have redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

“They are fully committed to providing a safe place where people can enjoy their games responsibly, and have a world-class social responsibility team in place. The club will work with Sportsbet.io and our local community to promote this important social responsibility message over the course of the upcoming year.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to the start of what we hope will be a strong season for Southampton, and we are very happy that we will be able to share that journey with Sportsbet.io.”

Coingaming Group CEO Tim Heath added: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce this sponsorship deal with one of the Premier League’s most ambitious teams.

“Sportsbet.io shares the club’s desire to disrupt its industry and increase its global reach. We’re proud to be able to contribute to the Saints and support such a prestigious team which has been around for nearly 135 years.”

The last minute change of sponsor has forced Southampton to temporarily halt the sale of home, away and third kits.