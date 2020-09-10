888sport signs as first NFL betting partner for UK and Ireland

888sport has signed a deal to become the first official sports betting partner of the NFL in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The agreement comes ahead of the new season which begins tonight with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on defending Super Bowl champions the Houston Texans.

888sport will also serve as the official sports betting partner of the Super Bowl and official sports betting partner of the NFL London Games during the 2021/22 season.

The partnership will be supported by broadcast sponsorship of the Playoffs, the Super Bowl and Sunday and Monday Night Football, which starts this weekend on the new Sky Sports NFL channel.

“This is the start of an exciting chapter for 888sport,” said Guy Cohen, senior vice president and head of B2C at 888 Holdings. “We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of live sporting experiences and we’re delighted to partner with an internationally adored brand such as the NFL. We look forward to playing our part in an exciting NFL season, which kicks off this weekend, and beyond.”

The partnership adds to 888’s ongoing sponsorship of the New York Jets in the United States.

“We are delighted to partner with 888Sport, our first official UK betting partner,” said Chris Halpin, NFL executive vice president, chief strategy and growth officer. “It is a brand that will help us deepen fans’ engagement with our sport, and this partnership will provide us with strategic insights that will shape our broader sports betting strategy.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading up by 0.61 per cent at 197.20 pence per share in London Thursday morning.