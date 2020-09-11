This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scout Gaming’s FanTeam agrees Fulham FC partnership

11th September 2020 7:10 am GMT
Scout Gaming Group

Scout Gaming’s B2C brand FanTeam has signed a two-year deal to serve as the fantasy sports partner of newly promoted English Premier League football club Fulham FC.

FanTeam will offer games specifically linked to Fulham, including player duels (matchups) against different opponents during the season, as well as its traditional game played across the full Premier League season.

“We’re extremely proud and excited to partner with Fulham FC in connection to their return to where they belong, the Premier League,” said Scout Gaming CEO Andreas Ternstrom. “We were impressed by how the club handled the relegation in 2019, and the measures taken to win back promotion. In many ways we see a lot of similarities between FanTeam/Scout Gaming and Fulham FC, where focus on building a winning culture and passion stands out.”

Fulham FC chief executive Alistair Mackintosh added: “I’m delighted to welcome FanTeam on board as club partner for the next two seasons. Fantasy sports is seeing increasing popularity on a global basis and we look forward to collaborating together and provide FanTeam both exposure and a platform to engage with our fans worldwide.”

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) were trading 4.93 per cent higher at SEK42.60 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

