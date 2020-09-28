Everton signs Parimatch as official betting partner for Europe and CIS

Eastern European betting operator Parimatch has been unveiled as an official betting partner for English Premier League football club Everton, ahead of the launch of its new UK-facing site on 1 October.

The two-year agreement sees Parimatch become the club’s official betting partner in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and includes marketing rights to promote the brand in the UK.

The operator will also benefit from branding on LED perimeter and ribbon boards at Goodison Park on matchdays, as well as across the club’s online platforms.

“We are delighted to welcome Parimatch, another dynamic international brand with strong growth potential, to our portfolio of commercial partners,” said Everton FC commercial director Alan McTavish. “This regionally-focused deal is an important addition to our partnerships roster.

“Parimatch’s exclusive rights in CIS and Europe - as well as their rights to promote their brand in the UK - fits perfectly with our commercial strategy as we diversify opportunities in many of our sector categories.

“We have been impressed with Parimatch’s commitment to both innovation and ingenuity and we look forward to working together to deliver maximum exposure in their key markets, while offering an official betting service to our fanbase within those territories.”

Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov added: “Parimatch has a strong culture of entrepreneurship and exploring new trends and markets, so partnering with Everton as the brand enters the UK marketplace is massive for us.

“As a global betting brand, we already have exciting deals with UFC and in esports. Everton is a ‘club of firsts’ who have a similar approach to innovation as we do. We are committed to an exciting relationship that will bring increased awareness of our brand and allow us to offer a unique approach to our sportsbook and gaming offer to Evertonians all over the world.”