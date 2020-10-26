This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Solitics
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Caesars and William Hill sign first NFL sponsorship

26th October 2020 3:44 pm GMT

US casino operator Caesars Entertainment and its exclusive sports betting partner William Hill have announced their first NFL team sponsorship with the Indianapolis Colts.

As part of the agreement, the operator’s Caesars Rewards customer loyalty program will sponsor a free-to-play “Pick 6 Predictor” game on the Colts mobile app.

The Pick 6 Predictor generates a series of questions that fans predict the outcome of, before the upcoming games. Correct picks are rewarded with weekly prizes, and all participants are entered into a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas to stay at a Caesars Entertainment property.

“In the digital age, and particularly this virtual world in which we find ourselves now, finding new ways to engage with our fans, partners and community is one of our top priorities,” said Colts chief sales and marketing officer Roger VanDerSnick. “This partnership with Caesars Entertainment and William Hill will help us better connect with Colts fans everywhere as we navigate this very unique season in 2020 and offer a greater fan experience well into the future.”

Caesars Entertainment co-president of sports and online gaming Chris Holdren said: “Our company has deep roots in Indiana. “This expanded partnership with William Hill and our long relationship with the Indianapolis Colts deepens our strong ties within the community. Combined, both will provide an exciting entertainment experience - on gamedays and beyond.”

Pending regulatory approval, the Caesars Indiana mobile sports betting app, Caesars Sports Book by William Hill, will be integrated into the franchise's media and marketing campaigns, bringing exclusive offers and promotions directly to fans.

“William Hill Sports Book entered the Indiana market last year and has seen tremendous success,” said William Hill chief marketing officer Sharon Otterman. “This latest partnership between William Hill, Caesars Entertainment and the Indianapolis Colts brings together three industry-leaders that are reshaping the way fans engage with sports during unprecedented times.

“We're excited to be revolutionizing the way fans connect with their hometown team in Indianapolis and look forward to all that's in store for this football season.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NSQ:CZR) were trading down 3.82 per cent at $52.60 per share in early trading in New York Monday, while shares in William Hill plc (LSE:WMH) were down marginally by 0.57 per cent to 277.40 pence in London, ahead  of the 272.00p offered by Caesars Entertainment to acquire the company.

Related Tags
Caesars Entertainment Indiana Indianapolis Colts NFL Sports Betting William Hill William Hill US
Related Articles

GVC Holdings appoints David Satz and Robert Hoskin to board of directors

William Hill online and international growth offset by UK retail decline

William Hill launches Mr Green in Spain

New Jersey iGaming revenue doubles in September

Twin River acquires rights to Bally’s brand from Caesars

Indiana sports betting wagers surpass $200m mark in September

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

William Hill expands US live casino with Evolution

Illinois sports betting wagers grow to $139.6m in August

Caesars Entertainment and William Hill agree £2.9bn acquisition

Caesars Entertainment steps up bid to acquire control of William Hill

William Hill shares soar as takeover interest confirmed

BetConstruct takes Barrière online in France with new sportsbook

GVC joins as founding member of All-In Diversity Project

Online channel dominates Illinois betting market in first month

Pragmatic Play
Future Anthem
Skywind
Greentube
EveryMatrix
Playtech
Solitics
Stakelogic