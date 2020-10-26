Caesars and William Hill sign first NFL sponsorship

US casino operator Caesars Entertainment and its exclusive sports betting partner William Hill have announced their first NFL team sponsorship with the Indianapolis Colts.

As part of the agreement, the operator’s Caesars Rewards customer loyalty program will sponsor a free-to-play “Pick 6 Predictor” game on the Colts mobile app.

The Pick 6 Predictor generates a series of questions that fans predict the outcome of, before the upcoming games. Correct picks are rewarded with weekly prizes, and all participants are entered into a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas to stay at a Caesars Entertainment property.

“In the digital age, and particularly this virtual world in which we find ourselves now, finding new ways to engage with our fans, partners and community is one of our top priorities,” said Colts chief sales and marketing officer Roger VanDerSnick. “This partnership with Caesars Entertainment and William Hill will help us better connect with Colts fans everywhere as we navigate this very unique season in 2020 and offer a greater fan experience well into the future.”

Caesars Entertainment co-president of sports and online gaming Chris Holdren said: “Our company has deep roots in Indiana. “This expanded partnership with William Hill and our long relationship with the Indianapolis Colts deepens our strong ties within the community. Combined, both will provide an exciting entertainment experience - on gamedays and beyond.”

Pending regulatory approval, the Caesars Indiana mobile sports betting app, Caesars Sports Book by William Hill, will be integrated into the franchise's media and marketing campaigns, bringing exclusive offers and promotions directly to fans.

“William Hill Sports Book entered the Indiana market last year and has seen tremendous success,” said William Hill chief marketing officer Sharon Otterman. “This latest partnership between William Hill, Caesars Entertainment and the Indianapolis Colts brings together three industry-leaders that are reshaping the way fans engage with sports during unprecedented times.

“We're excited to be revolutionizing the way fans connect with their hometown team in Indianapolis and look forward to all that's in store for this football season.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NSQ:CZR) were trading down 3.82 per cent at $52.60 per share in early trading in New York Monday, while shares in William Hill plc (LSE:WMH) were down marginally by 0.57 per cent to 277.40 pence in London, ahead of the 272.00p offered by Caesars Entertainment to acquire the company.