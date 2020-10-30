This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
DraftKings sponsors University of Nevada’s new gaming innovation studio

30th October 2020 8:29 am GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has been named a primary sponsor of the University of Nevada's (UNLV) Center for Gaming Innovation.

The multi-year agreement will see DraftKings open a Gaming Innovation Studio at UNLV and gives the company access to local talent, while furthering the company’s ties to the Las Vegas community.

“We’re excited to be working with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and its highly regarded International Gaming Institute to further innovate global online gaming,” said DraftKings co-founder and president of global technology and product Paul Liberman. “Both DraftKings and UNLV are on the leading edge of developing the next wave of technology within the international gaming industry.

“Through this agreement, DraftKings not only has access to the latest ideas coming out of the Gaming Innovation Studio, but it also allows us to deepen our relationship with the Las Vegas community.”

Daniel Sahl, director of the Center for Gaming Innovation, commented: “The creation of the DraftKings Gaming Innovation Studio at UNLV will substantially expand the scope and output of UNLV's gaming innovation program and will provide students the opportunity to collaborate in a professional setting, turning creative ideas into viable casino games.

“Now more than ever, we are delighted to collaborate with a company that is well-known for embracing innovation in gaming. This collaboration will help ensure that Nevada remains the global leader in gaming development and manufacturing - both now and in the future.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc. (NSQ:DKNG) closed 2.04 per cent lower at $37.37 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
DraftKings Las Vegas Nevada Sports Betting United States
