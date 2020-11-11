Betsafe signs first esports sponsorship agreement

Betsson Group-owned iGaming brand Betsafe has signed its first esports sponsorship deal with Swedish professional esports team Godsent.

The three-year sponsorship agreement sees Betsafe become the exclusive betting partner of Godsent, as well as headline sponsor of the team’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) division.

“esports has been gaining a lot of momentum in the past couple of years and the global pandemic has further cemented its place,” said Betsson head of marketing Sweden Kim Ekelund. “With all major sporting competitions being postponed during spring, more attention was directed towards esports, adding to its mainstream appeal.

“For this sponsorship we chose Betsafe, one of our most adventurous and sportive brands. Going forward, I believe there’s still a lot of progress to be made in the esports arena and this sponsorship between ambitious Godsent and Betsafe is a concrete example of our commitment towards the future of esports.”

Godsent CEO Ludwig Sandgren commented: “We are very proud that Betsafe, with its long tradition of investing in extraordinary content and sponsorships, has signed this long-standing commitment with us. Godsent is an extremely ambitious organisation and Betsafe matches that perfectly.

“They will become an important driver of our CS:GO division and will be a great strategic partner as we grow into a tier-one organisation.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading marginally lower at SEK66.90 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.