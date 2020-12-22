Rush Street Interactive seals Everton FC betting partnership in Colombia

Rush Street Interactive’s Colombian online sports betting brand Rush Bet has agreed a deal to serve as the official sports betting partner of premier league football club Everton in Colombia.

The multi-year agreement will see Everton players feature in RushBet.co’s new TV advertising campaign, with the brand also gaining visibility across the club’s online platforms on matchdays alongside branding on Everton’s Spanish language website.

The partnership will build on the growing popularity of the club in Colombia, which is home to leading players James Rodriguez and Yerry Mina.

“Our new deal with Rush Street Interactive Colombia and its brand, which includes the Club featuring in a national television advertising campaign, shows the significant inroads we have made in South America and is part of our wider international growth strategy,” said Alan McTavish, commercial director at Everton FC.

“Rushbet.co is a new but dynamic and ambitious brand with lots of potential for growth. This new partnership will offer even more visibility to Everton in Colombia and allow us to work together to deliver maximum exposure, while offering an official betting service to our growing fanbase in South America.”

Omar Calvo, general manager at Rushbet.co, added: “We are proud that our first partnership in the Premier League is with Everton Football Club, and that we have become the Club’s first Colombian partner, as they seek to expand in the South American market.

“The English Premier League and the Everton brands are extremely powerful, and we believe that having two of our most beloved Colombians on their main team makes it stronger. Rushbet.co is ready to start one of the most exciting sponsorship journeys of 2021, offering our players a real and direct connection with one of the best soccer leagues on the planet.”

Rush Street Interactive is the online betting and gaming arm of Rivers Casino operator Rush Street and is currently in the process of combining with New York-listed special purpose acquisition company dMY Technology Group.