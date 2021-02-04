This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM seals first official sports betting partnership with NASCAR team

4th February 2021 9:39 am GMT
BetMGM

US sports betting operator BetMGM has been designated as an official sports betting operator of iconic NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing (RCR).

Marking the first partnership between a NASCAR team and sports betting operator, BetMGM will collaborate with RCR on a variety of marketing and activation assets, including primary sponsorship of select races during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series.

The agreement kicks off this month with the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on 14 February with an associate partnership on RCR’s No. 3 Chevrolet, driven by Austin Dillon, as well as the No. 8 Chevrolet driven by Tyler Reddick.

“BetMGM is at the forefront of the sports betting and online gaming industry and Richard Childress Racing can certainly relate to their pioneering vision,” said RCR chairman and CEO Richard Childress. “This innovative relationship will provide opportunities to collaborate in new and groundbreaking ways.”

Founded in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt.

RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018).

“Richard Childress Racing is one of the most respected and formidable teams in motorsports,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “Together we will develop compelling marketing opportunities and activations that introduce the BetMGM sports betting brand to NASCAR fans worldwide.”

