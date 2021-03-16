This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Tipico extends FC Bayern Munich partnership

16th March 2021 10:45 am GMT
Tipico

Betting operator Tipico has extended its long-running partnership with German Bundesliga football club Bayern Munich until 2025.

Tipico has been a platinum partner of Bayern Munich since 2015 and has now agreed an extension to its deal through to 2025, allowing the operator to promote its German sports betting offering which secured online and retail license approval late last year.

“We are very happy to continue this successful partnership,” said Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge, chief executive of FC Bayern Munich. “Tipico is the market leader in its field, and we at FC Bayern are always interested in working with the best in their respective industries. It is our ambition to always be number one – and this partner fits that bill.”

Marlon van der Goes, chief commercial officer for Tipico, commented: “Tipico stands for passion, trust in the team and the unconditional desire to improve every day. It is similar with FC Bayern Munich: the passion, the desire to win and quality of the team has seen this club become one of the most successful football clubs in the world. The extension of our trusted partnership is a very clear commitment to these shared values, and we are very happy about it.”

Related Tags
Bundesliga Football Germany Sponsorship Sports Betting Tipico
Related Articles

Betsson and Betway granted German sports betting licences

Next stop Michigan

Germany issues three more sports betting licenses

Record Red Tiger performance drives strong third quarter for NetEnt

Tipico partners Century Casinos to enter Colorado sports betting market

Germany approves 15 sports betting operators with 31 applications pending

Income Access to power new affiliate program for Tipico US

Tipico expands Sportradar partnership to US sports betting market

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

NetEnt agrees New Jersey casino supply deal with Tipico

Scientific Games to power Tipico’s new online casino in New Jersey

Has Germany finally cracked the gambling regulation conundrum?

German sports betting market grows 21% in 2019

Bettorlogic agrees retail supply deal with Tipico

DAZN to launch media placements on sports streaming service

Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games