Tipico extends FC Bayern Munich partnership

Betting operator Tipico has extended its long-running partnership with German Bundesliga football club Bayern Munich until 2025.

Tipico has been a platinum partner of Bayern Munich since 2015 and has now agreed an extension to its deal through to 2025, allowing the operator to promote its German sports betting offering which secured online and retail license approval late last year.

“We are very happy to continue this successful partnership,” said Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge, chief executive of FC Bayern Munich. “Tipico is the market leader in its field, and we at FC Bayern are always interested in working with the best in their respective industries. It is our ambition to always be number one – and this partner fits that bill.”

Marlon van der Goes, chief commercial officer for Tipico, commented: “Tipico stands for passion, trust in the team and the unconditional desire to improve every day. It is similar with FC Bayern Munich: the passion, the desire to win and quality of the team has seen this club become one of the most successful football clubs in the world. The extension of our trusted partnership is a very clear commitment to these shared values, and we are very happy about it.”