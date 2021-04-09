Coingaming extends sponsorship of Southampton FC

Coingaming Group has agreed a three-year extension to its sponsorship agreement with English Premier League football Club Southampton.

The extension will see Coingaming Group continue to serve as Main Club Partner of Southampton FC, with its Sportsbet.io brand appearing on the front of club shirts as part of the biggest sponsorship agreement in the club’s history.

The cryptocurrency gaming operator will also offer the club the option to receive certain performance-based bonuses in Bitcoin at the end of each season, allowing the club the opportunity to take advantage of the new, high-growth currency if it feels it will bring significant future benefits.

“The team at Sportsbet.io have built a successful business by challenging convention and disrupting the market, but in a responsible way, and their approach to our partnership with them has been no different,” said David Thomas, chief commercial officer of Southampton Football Club.

“In a short timeframe they’ve proven to be innovative, forward thinking and extremely supportive of the club, our fans and the wider community, and we’ve welcomed the opportunity to develop and promote safe gambling messages together. As such they have become valued partners and we look forward to the next chapter together”

Coingaming has served as the main club partner since August 2020.

“Our first season as Southampton FC’s Main Club Partner has already exceeded all expectations. We’ve been inspired by the passion of the club and its fans, and it was an easy decision for us to extend our partnership with the Saints for another three years,” said Coingaming Group chief executive Maarja Pärt.

“From the beginning, Southampton have been a perfect match for the fun, fast and fair way we do things at Sportsbet.io. We can’t wait to continue this journey with the Saints, and we’ll be doing everything we can to support the team and its community into the future.”