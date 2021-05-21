DraftKings teams up with Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing

New York-listed gaming operator DraftKings has been named as the first official daily fantasy sports, igaming and sports betting partner of Nascar's 23XI Racing team.

The sponsorship is set to debut on 23 May at the Nascar Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas, with the DraftKings logo featuring for each race throughout the 2021 season, pending regulatory approval in applicable jurisdictions.

The partnership will also deliver in-app experiences for racing fans, as well as a social media video series which will feature race previews and data presented by DraftKings.

“I’m excited to see what we are capable of creating together as we welcome DraftKings to the 23XI Racing family,” said 23XI driver Bubba Wallace.

“As a big fan of the company, this relationship marks a historic moment as we integrate with a leader in sports technology and entertainment to enhance the experience of racing fans across the board.”

Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings, added: “Joining forces with the 23XI Racing organization near the beginning of its growth makes this collaboration all the more impactful for DraftKings.

“Beyond the brand and product integrations of this deal, we also greatly admire Bubba Wallace’s ongoing advocacy for social justice and Inclusion, Equity and Belonging efforts because they align perfectly with our company values.”

Shares in DraftKings (NSQ:DKNG) closed 2.53 per cent higher at $44.54 per share in New York Thursday.