OlyBet named as the NHL’s official sports betting partner in the Baltics

Olympic Entertainment Group’s OlyBet brand has been unveiled as the official sports betting partner of the NHL in the Baltic region.

The agreement gives OlyBet access to official NHL marks to promote the partnership in nearly 100 casinos, hotels and food and beverage locations across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as across OlyBet's online platforms.

OlyBet will also receive premier marketing opportunities on the NHL's social and digital media assets, as well as promotional opportunities around the NHL's calendar of marquee events, including regular season games, the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, and international events such as the NHL Global Series.

“We are thrilled to welcome OlyBet to the NHL family,” said John Lewicki, NHL vice president of business development and partnerships, International. “There are legions of loyal and passionate NHL fans in the Baltics, and partnering with OlyBet, the top sports betting brand in the region, provides a terrific opportunity for the NHL to further fan engagement in this part of Europe.”

Olympic Entertainment Group and OlyBet Holdings chairman and CEO Corey Plummer commented: “This is the beginning of a great partnership with the NHL to promote the brands and the sport. Ice hockey is very popular in our markets and our customers will now have more opportunities to engage with the NHL through live broadcasts and games, local events, social media and the best betting experiences in Europe.

“The combined brand power, excitement of the sport and live experiences is a proposition that our customers love and will have more of with the NHL partnership. Sport helps people connect with family and friends, the ambitious and the passionate. We live for these moments and could not be more excited to have this partnership.”

The partnership deal was supported by Sportradar, the NHL's official global data distributor.

“Sportradar is proud to work with the NHL on developing new international brand partnerships for the league,” said Sportradar director global sponsorship Hampus Lofkvist. “This is an exciting time for our client OlyBet to enter the NHL partnership family in the midst of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“We congratulate both parties on this official partnership and look forward to working with them both to optimise the potential of the digital engagement opportunities created.”