Gaming Intelligence
ComeOn targets North American expansion with Canadian Premier League deal

8th June 2021 8:22 am GMT
Malta-based operator ComeOn is aiming to grow its presence in North America as an official sports betting and online casino partner of the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

The multi-year sponsorship deal will see the operator’s logo feature on the club shirt of one of the CPL's teams during the 2021 season, with the brand also featuring prominently in the CPL Predictor game, an interactive digital gaming experience that allows fans to predict the action for every club match during the season.

In addition, the operator will benefit from branding across match broadcasts from the CPL’s exclusive broadcast media partner OneSoccer, as well as Canadian Premier League digital channels.

“We are excited to have a partner in the emerging industry of sports betting,” said Canadian Premier League commissioner David Clanachan. “We feel this is the next innovative step to help drive fan engagement and participation with our CPL matches. Offering interactive and engaging updates match to match is a great opportunity for fans to stay involved.”

Planned integrations also include a custom weekly OneSoccer show, CPL Week in Review presented by ComeOn, which will feature a wrap-up of each week’s matches and a look ahead to upcoming fixtures.

“We are proud and excited to be partnering with the Canadian Premier League,” said ComeOn Group chief commercial officer Berkay Reyhan. “With the calibre of Canadian soccer talent coming through, we have no doubts that the league is going to continue to grow and attract fans not only in Canada, but around the world.

“Our passion for online entertainment lends itself perfectly to creating fun and engaging experiences for the fans; from match predictors to in-stadium experiences, our goal is to improve the experience for every Canadian Premier League fan.”

Related Tags
Canada Canadian Premier League ComeOn Football iGaming Sponsorship Sports Betting
