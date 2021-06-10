This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM partners the Professional Fighters League

10th June 2021 8:04 am GMT
BetMGM
Playtech

Online betting and gaming operator BetMGM has been named as an authorized gaming operator of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), the American mixed martial arts league founded in 2018.

The partnership gives BetMGM access to PFL logos and marks to promote the the fourth season of the league, which begins later today (June 10) in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

PFL 4 will see fighters across featherwight and lightweight divisions attempting to earn a place in the PFL Playoffs, and will be broadcast to an estimated 160 countries across the world via ESPN and streaming platforms.

“We’re excited to partner with BetMGM to evolve our premium betting experiences for the millions of passionate sports fans across the country ahead of PFL 4 on June 10th,” said PFL chief executive Peter Murray. “Our fighters are facing win-or-go-home matchups in the remaining Regular Season events and expanding our sports betting offerings delivers another thrilling component to our league.”

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said: “The upcoming PFL slate is phenomenal, and we look forward to offering fans exciting opportunities to get in on the action with unique PFL promotions on BetMGM.”

BetMGM becomes the PFL's second authorised gaming partner following a deal with DraftKings in April.

