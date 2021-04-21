DraftKings enters MMA with Professional Fighters League

DraftKings has been named as the first official sportsbook and daily fantasy sports partner of the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The multi-year partnership will see DraftKings leverage PFL’s proprietary SmartCage technology to deliver unique prop bets and innovative season-driven gaming opportunities to fans of the American mixed martial arts (MMA) league.

PFL is the first combat sport to capture and distribute real-time fighter data and analytics, which are integrated into each broadcast and across the league’s digital and social channels, and include metrics such as punch speed, fighter tracking, kick speed, heart rate and caloric burn.

“We're thrilled to partner with DraftKings as we look to advance the sport by delivering a premium and unique betting and gaming experience to the millions of passionate MMA fans in the US,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The PFL’s win and advance season format combined with our proprietary SmartCage fight data and analytics offer unmatched prop bets and gaming opportunities.”

As an official partner of the PFL, live odds will be integrated into each event broadcast across ESPN networks and streaming platforms, as well as during PFL’s pre-fight show presented by DraftKings. Additionally, DraftKings will offer cash prizes coupled with PFL-branded pools tied to the league’s regular season, playoffs and championship events.

“We are excited to further our relationship with the Professional Fighters League as their first official betting and daily fantasy partner,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “MMA is mainstream. The fan is young, loyal, passionate, and engaged, and PFL delivers an innovative product. We look forward to bringing a premium betting and fantasy experience to this growing audience in what is a monumental partnership for combat sports and the gaming industry.”

DraftKings’ logos will also be featured in and around the cage, while the operator will have exclusive rights to utilize PFL logos and official partner branding for advertising and promotions. Additionally, PFL and DraftKings will collaborate on exclusive, themed content across their social and digital platforms.

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 1.71 per cent lower at $55.71 per share in New York Tuesday.