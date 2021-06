Online betting operator Dafabet has agreed a sponsorship deal with Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, one of Brazil’s most popular and successful football clubs.

Dafabet will serve as the Serie A club’s first official betting partner through to the end of the current season, giving the operator prominent brand exposure on LED panels at the Allianz Parque stadium, interview backdrops, Palmeiras Plus TV, and across the club’s website and social media channels.

The club’s supporters will also benefit from [...]