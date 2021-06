French gaming and lottery giant La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has been named as a major partner for next year’s inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

Alongside Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), FDJ will partner the Tour de France Femmes under a new three-year deal, beginning with next year’s event on 24 July 2022.

The deal expands FDJ’s presence in women’s cycling, with the operator having co-sponsored the FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope road bicycle racing team since 2017. It has [...]