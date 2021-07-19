This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

WynnBET signs Detroit Lions deal and names new brand ambassadors

19th July 2021 10:16 am GMT
Playtech

Wynn Resorts' online gaming brand WynnBET has been named as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the Detroit Lions.

The multi-year deal marks WynnBET’s first partnership with an NFL team and gives the brand access to in-stadium signage and hospitality opportunities, as well as naming rights to the WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field.

WynnBET will also benefit from access to the Lions’ digital and traditional media assets and brand visibility on the Lions' mobile app, social media accounts, preseason TV broadcasts, regular-season pregame TV programming and in-game radio broadcasts.

WynnBet has also named a trio of new brand ambassadors; former NFL wide receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, former Premier League goalkeeper Tim Howard, and former New York Jet Nick Mangold.

Johnson has over 5m followers across Twitter and Instragram, having played 11 professional football seasons with Cincinnati and New England. The partnership will see WynnBET support Johnson’s future charity ventures in his hometown of Miami, Florida.

"You know I love my fans, and Wynn is known for focusing on providing the best guest experience, which is why WynnBet is a perfect partner," said Johnson. "This is all about connecting directly with sports betting fans to provide great entertainment and conversation through social media and in-person events."

Goalkeeper Howard has 121 caps for the US and currently plays for USL Championship club Memphis 901 FC, having played for the likes of Manchester United and Everton in the English Premier League. 

"I’m excited to join the WynnBET team, one of the most recognized names in sports and entertainment," said Howard. "With MLS continually growing in popularity, I look forward to sharing my game previews and parlay picks with WynnBET customers."

Mangold, a seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the NFL's New York Jets, commented: "I've played football for almost my entire life, and never realized how entertaining it is to bet on the sport and interact with other fans about betting,. Now that I'm retired, I've enjoyed learning the role that betting and social interaction plays in enhancing my enjoyment of the game.

"The WynnBET app makes that easy for me in my current home state of New Jersey. I'm excited to partner with WynnBET to let fans know what an entertaining and user-friendly experience the app provides."

Related Tags
Detroit Lions iGaming Michigan Sponsorship Sports Betting United States Wynn Resorts WynnBET
Related Articles

DraftKings dominates Indiana online sports betting market in June

WynnBET partners San Carlos Apache Tribe to enter Arizona

Tennessee sports betting wagers dip in May

BetMGM leads the way in Michigan’s online betting and gaming market in May

New entrants boost Indiana online sportsbook market in May

High 5 Games live with WynnBET and TwinSpires in Michigan

Virginia sportsbooks collect $236.4m in wagers in April

Tennessee sports betting market exceeds $1bn in wagers

SkillOnNet partners Caesars to launch PlayOJO brand in New Jersey

BetMGM and FanDuel dominate Michigan online betting and iGaming market

Bragg Gaming acquires Spin Games for $30m

WynnBET expands into Tennessee with Memphis Grizzlies partnership

Wynn Resorts sees improvement despite Q1 revenue decline

Wynn Interactive takes SPAC route to listing

Tennessee sports market grows to $205.9m in March

Future Anthem
Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution