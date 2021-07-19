WynnBET signs Detroit Lions deal and names new brand ambassadors

Wynn Resorts' online gaming brand WynnBET has been named as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the Detroit Lions.

The multi-year deal marks WynnBET’s first partnership with an NFL team and gives the brand access to in-stadium signage and hospitality opportunities, as well as naming rights to the WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field.

WynnBET will also benefit from access to the Lions’ digital and traditional media assets and brand visibility on the Lions' mobile app, social media accounts, preseason TV broadcasts, regular-season pregame TV programming and in-game radio broadcasts.

WynnBet has also named a trio of new brand ambassadors; former NFL wide receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, former Premier League goalkeeper Tim Howard, and former New York Jet Nick Mangold.

Johnson has over 5m followers across Twitter and Instragram, having played 11 professional football seasons with Cincinnati and New England. The partnership will see WynnBET support Johnson’s future charity ventures in his hometown of Miami, Florida.

"You know I love my fans, and Wynn is known for focusing on providing the best guest experience, which is why WynnBet is a perfect partner," said Johnson. "This is all about connecting directly with sports betting fans to provide great entertainment and conversation through social media and in-person events."

Goalkeeper Howard has 121 caps for the US and currently plays for USL Championship club Memphis 901 FC, having played for the likes of Manchester United and Everton in the English Premier League.

"I’m excited to join the WynnBET team, one of the most recognized names in sports and entertainment," said Howard. "With MLS continually growing in popularity, I look forward to sharing my game previews and parlay picks with WynnBET customers."

Mangold, a seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the NFL's New York Jets, commented: "I've played football for almost my entire life, and never realized how entertaining it is to bet on the sport and interact with other fans about betting,. Now that I'm retired, I've enjoyed learning the role that betting and social interaction plays in enhancing my enjoyment of the game.

"The WynnBET app makes that easy for me in my current home state of New Jersey. I'm excited to partner with WynnBET to let fans know what an entertaining and user-friendly experience the app provides."