Gaming Intelligence
Stake.com signs shirt sponsorship deal with Watford FC

23rd July 2021 6:28 am GMT
Cryptocurrency casino and sports betting provider Stake.com has agreed a multi-year sponsorship deal with newly promoted English Premier League side Watford FC.

The financial detail of the sponsorship has not been disclosed but is described as a new club record which has been paid in cryptocurrency, making Aspire Global-powered Stake.com the principal shirt sponsor for the club's return to the top flight of English football.

“The past few years have seen consistent growth for Stake and this partnership with Watford marks the next chapter for our company,” said Stake.co.uk CEO Mladen Vuckovic. “We could not be more thrilled to partner with a club that has such immense history yet still a true innovative spirit. We’re committed to becoming a key part of the Watford family and have a number of exciting initiatives planned for fans over the coming months.”

Watford FC chairman Scott Duxbury added: “We are thrilled to welcome Stake as our principal shirt sponsor ahead of the 2021/2022 season. This will be an extremely exciting campaign for the club as we return to the Premier League and we couldn’t be happier to join with a partner who matches our ambitious outlook and commitment to innovation in order to achieve success.”

