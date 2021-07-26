This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

Betway agrees Eintracht Frankfurt partnership in Germany

26th July 2021 9:53 am GMT

Super Group’s Betway brand has agreed a three-year deal to serve as the official betting partner of Bundesliga football club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Betway will benefit from branding on LED screens and cam carpets at the 51,500 seat Deutsche Bank Park stadium, adding to its existing German partnerships with Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen, and Stuttgart.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, in a multi-year agreement,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “Bundesliga is one of the most recognised football leagues globally; therefore, it will be a great privilege to see the growing presence of the Betway brand at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium.”

“With the team again qualifying for the Europa League, the Betway brand will receive exposure across the continent. We’re also looking forward to working closely with the club and delivering exciting content to their loyal fanbase.”

Eintracht Frankfurt spokesman Axel Hellman added: “We are entering into a strategic partnership with Betway in a difficult phase, which makes it even more significant. Betway wants to expand its business not only throughout Germany, but also in the Rhine-Main region in particular. We are pleased that we will make a positive contribution to Betway’s further growth with our emotions and brand strength around our club.”

Related Tags
Betway Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt Football Germany Sponsorship Super Group
Related Articles

Sportnco powers Betway launch in France

DraftKings dominates Indiana online sports betting market in June

888 and Winamax granted latest Germany sports betting licences

Super Group targets Betway expansion ahead of New York listing

Betway secures new sponsorship deals in Germany

Betway named sponsor of Nordea Open tennis tournament

Spelinspektionen appeals Swedish court ruling to reduce penalty fees

New entrants boost Indiana online sportsbook market in May

Betway adds German tennis event to sponsorship portfolio

Betting firms to donate Royal Ascot race profits to UK charities

Betway adds to tennis and esports sponsorship portfolio

Betway agrees partnership with NHL

Surrey County Cricket reveal Betway as new sponsor

GI Games Integrations: Scientific Games, Greentube, BF Games and more

Genius Sports acquires free-to-play games provider FanHub

Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
Relax Gaming
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution