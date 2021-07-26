Betway agrees Eintracht Frankfurt partnership in Germany

Super Group’s Betway brand has agreed a three-year deal to serve as the official betting partner of Bundesliga football club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Betway will benefit from branding on LED screens and cam carpets at the 51,500 seat Deutsche Bank Park stadium, adding to its existing German partnerships with Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen, and Stuttgart.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, in a multi-year agreement,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “Bundesliga is one of the most recognised football leagues globally; therefore, it will be a great privilege to see the growing presence of the Betway brand at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium.”

“With the team again qualifying for the Europa League, the Betway brand will receive exposure across the continent. We’re also looking forward to working closely with the club and delivering exciting content to their loyal fanbase.”

Eintracht Frankfurt spokesman Axel Hellman added: “We are entering into a strategic partnership with Betway in a difficult phase, which makes it even more significant. Betway wants to expand its business not only throughout Germany, but also in the Rhine-Main region in particular. We are pleased that we will make a positive contribution to Betway’s further growth with our emotions and brand strength around our club.”