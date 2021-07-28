Codere named as new sponsor of Club Atletico River Plate

Gaming operator Codere has been named as the official betting partner of Argentina's Club Atletico River Plate.

The agreement with the Primera Division football club gives Codere brand exposure on the sleeves of team shirts through to August 2025, helping to increase brand awareness within Argentina and Latin America.

"This agreement allows us to reach the Argentine and Latin American public in the best and most direct way possible, providing our current and future customers the best brand experience," said Codere sponsorship manager Carlos Sabanza.

"This alliance, with one of the most important football teams in the country, allows us to enhance our positioning as a leading online sports betting and omnichannel entertainment provider in this key market."

Buenos Aires-based River Plate is one of the most popular and successful football clubs in Argentina, having won the Primera División championship a record of 36 times.

River Plate Club vice chairman Jorge Brito commented: "It is a pleasure to have Codere as a sponsor, a company with a wide experience, global reach and with great growth in the region, which will help us both to continue consolidating our growth, share the same commitment, effort and fair play values."