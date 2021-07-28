This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

Codere named as new sponsor of Club Atletico River Plate

28th July 2021 9:20 am GMT

Gaming operator Codere has been named as the official betting partner of Argentina's Club Atletico River Plate.

The agreement with the Primera Division football club gives Codere brand exposure on the sleeves of team shirts through to August 2025, helping to increase brand awareness within Argentina and Latin America.

"This agreement allows us to reach the Argentine and Latin American public in the best and most direct way possible, providing our current and future customers the best brand experience," said Codere sponsorship manager Carlos Sabanza.

"This alliance, with one of the most important football teams in the country, allows us to enhance our positioning as a leading online sports betting and omnichannel entertainment provider in this key market."

Buenos Aires-based River Plate is one of the most popular and successful football clubs in Argentina, having won the Primera División championship a record of 36 times.

River Plate Club vice chairman Jorge Brito commented: "It is a pleasure to have Codere as a sponsor, a company with a wide experience, global reach and with great growth in the region, which will help us both to continue consolidating our growth, share the same commitment, effort and fair play values."

Related Tags
Argentina Buenos Aires Casino Codere Football Sponsorship Sports Betting
Related Articles

Codere signs Mexican shirt sponsorship deal with CF Monterrey

Gaming Intelligence Latin America Bulletin – June 2021

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Pragmatic Play secures City of Buenos Aires license

Codere Online to list on Nasdaq through DD3 Acquisition Corp II SPAC

Codere posts strong online growth in Q1 as retail woes continue

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

SIS secures exclusive Hipódromo de las Américas racing deal with Codere

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

GiG and Grupo Slots secure iGaming platform approval in Buenos Aires

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Codere grows online presence as pandemic decimates retail revenue

Codere named sponsor of Mexican football club Monterrey

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution