Premier Bet signs African betting partnership with AC Milan

GOAT Interactive's Premier Bet brand has become the official African betting partner of Italian Serie A football club AC Milan.

The partnership forms part of Premier Bet's strategy to become a leading betting operator across Africa and will be accompanied by a multi-media and multi-market advertising campaign to coincide with the start of the new 2021/22 season.

"AC Milan are footballing aristocracy," said GOAT Interactive CEO Christopher Coyne. "Their success, both at a domestic and international level, over a long period of time, is quite phenomenal whilst their way of playing the game has always been an inspiration.

"As Premier Bet looks to strengthen its position across key markets as well as enter new ones, we want this partnership with AC Milan to help us create brand fame and cut-through, as well as providing their millions of Africa-based fans with new and exciting ways to experience Premier Bet. We're very excited."

AC Milan chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig commented: "We are delighted to welcome Premier Bet to our family of partners. Working with this fantastic brand will give us the opportunity to enhance our presence in a key market, such as the African continent.

"We are aware of AC Milan's popularity in the region, which has been built over the years also thanks to some fantastic African players that have played for the Club and can't wait to do more in the region to connect our brand to its African fanbase."