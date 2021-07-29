Spreadex seals Fulham FC shirt sponsorship deal

UK-based spread betting firm Spreadex has signed a new shirt sponsorship deal with EFL Championship team Fulham FC.

The deal will see the Spreadex Trading logo feature on the back of all first team shirts for the next two seasons, as well around the club's Craven Cottage stadium, including LED perimeter board advertising.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Fulham Football Club for the next two seasons and feel privileged to now become a part of the Fulham family," said Spreadex chief financial officer James Hallan. "This is a great club with a long history and tremendous reputation, and the deal signifies Spreadex's continued growth plans as a company.

"We look forward to working closely with our new partners and will be supporting Fulham both on and off the pitch as the team aims to return to the Premier League."

"We are all delighted to welcome Spreadex Trading on board as a principal partner for the forthcoming campaign and look forward to working with the tem to develop and strengthen our association during the term of the partnership," added Fulham FC sales director Jon Don-Carolis.