BoyleSports secures Wolves betting partnership extension

Independent bookmaker BoyleSports has extended its sponsorship with English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for a further year.

Following a successful year in partnership, BoyleSports will remain the club’s official Molineux betting partner for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

As part of the deal, BoyleSports will see its branding promoted across digital marketing on the club’s social channels, across the stadium’s LED screens during games, and in the official Wolves matchday programme.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Boylesports following a successful first season working together while games were behind closed doors,” said Wolves partnerships sales manager Kieron Ansell. “We look forward to continuing our flourishing partnership as supporters return to Molineux for what we expect to be another exciting Premier League campaign.

“As official partner, BoyleSports will have a great presence inside the stadium on matchday while we cannot wait for our fans to interact with the range of special offers and competitions BoyleSports are launching this season.”

BoyleSports CEO Mark Kemp commented: “We are excited to continue and further strengthen our partnership with the excellent team at Wolverhampton Wanderers, as we reinforce our commitment to expanding BoyleSports in the UK.

“As an official partner, we look forward to BoyleSports betting being available on our app, online and at Molineux for the new season. We both have great ambitions this season, and we wish Wolves and their fans all the best of luck for a successful campaign.”

Wolves also announced a new partnership this week with AstroPay, providing the online payment provider with brand visibility on pitch-side LED advertising at home Premier League matches. AstroPay is also official payment solutions partner and sleeve sponsor for Burnley FC for this season.