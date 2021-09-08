Betway signs Atlético de Madrid betting partnership

Super Group’s Betway brand has agreed a two-year deal to serve as the official sports betting partner of La Liga champions Atlético de Madrid.

The global partnership excludes Spain and Asia and will see Betway benefit from advertising on pitch-side LED boards at the club’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in domestic games.

The partnership also gives Betway access to Atlético players for promotional purposes, with the production and delivery of social and digital content for fans already in the pipeline.

“We’re incredibly proud to become the official sports betting partner of the current La Liga champions, Atlético de Madrid,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “We’re excited to have an agreement with one of the biggest clubs involved in both La Liga and the Champions League; two of the most viewed sporting competitions around the world.

“With a team full of internationally recognised names, this partnership will gain further exposure for our brand, that has an ambitious global vision.”

Atlético de Madrid commercial director Iñigo Aznar added: “We are very keen with our partnership with Betway outside of Spain. It is a top global player in its sector which will represent an important support to the Club's international expansion strategy.

“We look forward to starting to work together and make this partnership a great success for both Betway and Atlético de Madrid.”