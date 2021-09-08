This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Betway signs Atlético de Madrid betting partnership

8th September 2021 9:53 am GMT

Super Group’s Betway brand has agreed a two-year deal to serve as the official sports betting partner of La Liga champions Atlético de Madrid.

The global partnership excludes Spain and Asia and will see Betway benefit from advertising on pitch-side LED boards at the club’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in domestic games.

The partnership also gives Betway access to Atlético players for promotional purposes, with the production and delivery of social and digital content for fans already in the pipeline.

“We’re incredibly proud to become the official sports betting partner of the current La Liga champions, Atlético de Madrid,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “We’re excited to have an agreement with one of the biggest clubs involved in both La Liga and the Champions League; two of the most viewed sporting competitions around the world.

“With a team full of internationally recognised names, this partnership will gain further exposure for our brand, that has an ambitious global vision.”

Atlético de Madrid commercial director Iñigo Aznar added: “We are very keen with our partnership with Betway outside of Spain. It is a top global player in its sector which will represent an important support to the Club's international expansion strategy.

“We look forward to starting to work together and make this partnership a great success for both Betway and Atlético de Madrid.”

Related Tags
Atlético de Madrid Betway Football iGaming La Liga Spain Sponsorship Sports Betting
Related Articles

Irish bookmakers commit to credit card ban and advertising restrictions

Betway leads Super Group to first half revenue of $762.6m

Genius Sports acquires video marketing specialist Spirable

Indiana sportsbook wagers decline to $194.5m in July

Betway signs landmark partnership in South Africa with SA Rugby

Betway adds VfB Stuttgart to sponsorship portfolio

Betway agrees Eintracht Frankfurt partnership in Germany

Sportnco powers Betway launch in France

DraftKings dominates Indiana online sports betting market in June

888 and Winamax granted latest Germany sports betting licences

Super Group targets Betway expansion ahead of New York listing

Betway secures new sponsorship deals in Germany

Betway named sponsor of Nordea Open tennis tournament

Spelinspektionen appeals Swedish court ruling to reduce penalty fees

New entrants boost Indiana online sportsbook market in May

Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Red
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming