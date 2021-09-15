This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

WynnBET agrees New York Jets sports betting partnership

15th September 2021 9:59 am GMT
Wynn Resorts' online sports betting brand WynnBET has been named as an official sports betting partner of the New York Jets.

The multi-year agreement includes sponsorship of the WynnBET Green Room at MetLife Stadium on gamedays, as well as a presenting sponsorship of the Jets Podcast Network and the Jets SportsNet NY Pre and Post Game Live shows.

The centerpiece of the partnership is the WynnBET Green Room, a ticketed 21-year-old and over, all-inclusive food and beverage hospitality space at Jets home games. The 4,800 square foot luxury club space includes a retail sportsbook, allowing ticketed Jets fans access to live WynnBET betting content such as point spreads, game totals, in-play wagering and more.

WynnBET also becomes the presenting sponsor of the team's flagship podcast network, distributed across the club’s official website and other social media sites.

In addition, WynnBET will serve as the title partner of The Official Jets Podcast and Jets Game Preview pods, which will feature the operator’s brand ambassadors as recurring guests.

Last week, rival Fubo Sportsbook signed its first professional sport sponsorship deal with the New York Jets, with the agreement centering around the creation of the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) closed 10.85 per cent lower at $92.25 per share in New York Tuesday.

New York Jets NFL Sponsorship Sports Betting United States Wynn Resorts WynnBET
