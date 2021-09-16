This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betano continues Portuguese expansion with FC Porto sponsorship

16th September 2021 10:19 am GMT

Kaizen Gaming-owned betting brand Betano has been named as a new sponsor of Portuguese Primeira Liga club FC Porto.

The agreement covers the current 2021/22 season and also includes sponsorship of FC Porto’s handball team.

“We are very excited to be able to announce our partnership with FC Porto, one of the most historic clubs in Europe, with numerous trophies at national and European level,” said Kaizen Gaming chief marketing officer Panos Konstantopoulos. “We are looking forward to starting to work with this great club and, as we do with all our partners, we are planning a series of social initiatives.

“This sponsorship agreement marks, once again, the importance of the Portuguese market for Kaizen Gaming.”

FC Porto is the sixth club sponsored by Betano.pt in Portugal, alongside Sporting Lisbon, SL Benfica, SC Braga, Marítimo and Os Belenenses.

Kaizen Gaming, through its Betano and Stoiximan brands, also sponsors Fluminense and Atlético Mineiro in Brazil, Olympiacos and PAOK Salónica in Greece, FCSB and Univ. Craiova in Romania, and Apoel, Omonia, Apollon Limassol and Pafos FC in Cyprus.

“For us this is an extremely important agreement, as we are always looking to partner with strong partners, especially in an area as important as this,” said Rui Lousa, director of Porto Comercial. “It was an easy understanding, because there was a great desire on the part of both parties to close this agreement. We are very pleased to have Betano as Betting Sponsor and our wish is that this will be a good partnership for everyone.”

