Caesars signs first jersey sponsorship with an NHL team

New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Caesars Entertainment has been named as the first jersey sponsor of the Washington Capitals.

The Caesars Sportsbook brand will feature on Capitals home and third jerseys worn for games played at Capital One Arena beginning with the 2022/23 NHL season under the NHL's new Jersey Advertising Program.

In addition to the home jersey patch, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and Caesars Sportsbook have expanded their partnership with additional casino, gaming and Caesars Rewards programming elements.

The agreement also gives Caesars hospitality space and VIP seating at Capital One Arena, where it opened the Caesars Sportsbook in May 2021.

“Following the successful launch of Caesars Sportsbook adjacent to Capital One Arena last spring, we are thrilled to introduce Caesars Sportsbook as the Capitals' inaugural home jersey advertising partner in a first-of-its-kind announced partnership in the NHL,” said MSE president of business operations and chief commercial officer Jim Van Stone.

“Together as two industry leaders, we've built a robust partnership in the gaming and casino space, and our overall relationship reflects our shared commitment to providing sports fans with world-class, unique experiences. MSE, the Capitals and Caesars share a commitment and passion toward innovation in the sports and entertainment space, and the opportunity to incorporate Caesars onto Capitals home jerseys is a wonderful development and exciting new fan engagement opportunity for both organizations in the nation's capital.”

The NHL's Jersey Advertising Program begins with the 2022/23 NHL season and allows up to two jersey sponsors per team, when separate sponsors appear on home and away jerseys. The Capitals will announce an away jersey sponsor at a later date.

“Being woven into the Washington Capitals jersey is an exciting chapter in our collective story,” said Caesars Digital co-president Chris Holdren. “Like Monumental Sports & Entertainment, we love blazing trails and we are always looking for innovative opportunities that drive engagement and storytelling for fans.

“We are proud to extend our historic partnership with such a storied franchise after launching the sportsbook at Capital One Arena.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) gained 0.65 per cent to close at $112.35 per share in New York Friday.