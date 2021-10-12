Betway partners Stockholm Open tennis tournament

Super Group-owned online bookmaker Betway has been named as the official betting partner of the Stockholm Open tennis tournament.

The deal sees Betway become the ATP tournament’s exclusive betting partner, with association rights as well as courtside branding.

This year’s competition takes place from 6 to 13 November and marks the event's return following the cancellation of the tournament last year due to Covid-19.

The deal further expands Betway’s tennis sponsorship portfolio, marking the operator’s tenth ATP tour sponsorship of 2021.

“It’s fantastic for the Betway brand to be associated with Stockholm Open,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “As the world’s oldest ATP indoor tournament, the event has a fantastic history and we’re thrilled to be their exclusive betting partner for the next three years."

Kristoffer Svensson, head of Stockholm Open at event organiser Division added: “We are happy to welcome Betway to Stockholm Open. Together with Betway and all our tennis fans we look forward to a week full of action and fantastic tennis.”