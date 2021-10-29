This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betway agrees third NBA team partnership

29th October 2021 8:42 am GMT
Super Group-owned sports betting operator Betway has agreed a deal to become an official partner of the NBA’s Miami Heat.

The multi-year partnership will see Betway benefit from a strong brand presence around FTX Arena, with both courtside LED and Baseline Apron signage. The agreement will also see Betway become the preferred free-to-play gaming partner of the Miami HEAT.

Miami Heats becomes the third NBA side this week to partner Betway, following in the footsteps of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves

“Following further growth in the US, we’re thrilled to be partnering with the Miami Heat,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “Miami is a fantastic city where sport is a huge passion, and we look forward to sharing the thrill with fans of the three-time NBA championship winning side.”

Miami Heat vice president of corporate partnerships Glen Oskin added: “With a proven track record as a global brand, Betway made a huge splash as it entered the US market. Its leading the way as a dynamic entity that provides an incredible free-to-play gaming experience. Betway is an industry leader, and we couldn’t be happier to have it as a partner.”

The partnership marks Betway’s second Florida-based deal, having become partners of the Miami Open Tennis tournament earlier this year.

