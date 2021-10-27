Betway named official partner of Philadelphia 76ers

Sports betting operator Betway has been named as an official partner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

The multi-year agreement gives Betway brand visibility throughout the Wells Fargo Centre during 76ers home games, including on team bench aprons, court-side LEDs and basket stanchion LEDS, and on TV-visible signage alongside the scorers’ table.

The 76ers will also provide Betway with exposure and brand recognition through their official social media channels.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Philadelphia 76ers,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “As the Betway brand is licensed in Pennsylvania, this is not just a branding opportunity but a chance for us to engage with fans who will also be able to access our product.

"With an extensive list of marketing assets associated with the deal, we are sure this will be a very successful partnership.”

The 76ers are the second NBA team that Betway has partnered with this week, following a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Betway," said Philadelphia 76ers senior vice president of corporate partnerships Owen Morin. “As a leader in sports betting across leagues and teams, Betway is best-in-class and provides their customers with premiere betting offerings. Together we will bring elite experiences to 76ers fans.”