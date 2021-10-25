Betway signs Timberwolves sponsorship deal

Super Group-owned online bookmaker Betway has agreed a sponsorship deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The multi-year sponsorship agreement with the NBA club will see the Betway brand displayed around the court apron and on backboards, in addition to LED and TV-visible signage inside the Target Centre.

This marks the latest addition to Betway’s global sponsorship portfolio, which includes deals with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, La Liga football club Atletico de Madrid, and Bundesliga football clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

“Continuing the growth of the Betway brand in the U.S., we’re delighted to be partnering with the Minnesota Timberwolves," said Betway chief executive Anthony Werkman.

“We look forward to connecting with their loyal fanbase and we’re also excited to see the team’s new recruits this season.”

Minnesota is yet to regulate sports betting, with legislation introduced in the House of Representatives in February failing to proceed beyond its first reading.