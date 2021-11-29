This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betway adds The Rio Open to tennis portfolio

29th November 2021 10:57 am GMT
Tennis

Super Group-owned sports betting operator Betway has agreed a sponsorship deal with the ATP's Rio Open tennis tournament.

Betway will sponsor the event in 2022 and 2023 as an official betting partner and gains association marketing rights and courtside branding across all matches.

The Rio Open is the only ATP Tour 500 event in South America and the only ATP Tour event in Brazil.

“Adding to our already enviable existing portfolio of tennis sponsorships, we’re delighted to become a premium partner of The Rio Open, Brazil’s only ATP Tour event,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman.

“The tournament is always contested by the sport’s top talent and having an association with it marks another proud moment for the Betway brand.”

Rio Open director Marcia Casz, added: “It is a pleasure to have a brand as big as Betway in the Rio Open portfolio. We are very successful in having one of the leaders in its segment as a partner in the largest tennis event in Latin America and we hope to maintain a partnership for many years to come."

